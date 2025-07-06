It's been two weeks since I last published my last article, and it's been straight up ever since for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) - not a single session has exceeded the low from the prior session. While my call
S&P 500: This Is Unusual, Week Starting 7th July (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- The S&P 500 has staged an unusually strong recovery not seen in over 50 years.
- Despite exhaustion signals and the risk of a pullback, the technical and macro backdrop remains bullish, favoring buying dips for further highs.
- A break below 6215 would signal the blow-off phase is over, and a corrective move is likely, offering a potential buy-the-dip opportunity.
