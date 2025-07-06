About four months after my initial coverage, Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSX:BMO:CA) continues to prove the strength of its vast operations in North America. Despite the unfavorable market environment, its robust portfolio management and operational
Bank of Montreal Is Strategically Positioned, But Valuation And Retracement Warrant A Hold Rating
Summary
- Bank of Montreal capitalizes on its flexibility with its well-diversified asset portfolio to stabilize its interest income amid rate cuts.
- Its capital adequacy and prudent fixed/variable loan rate split position it well in the current macroeconomic environment.
- Its recent upside was justifiable considering its strong performance, but it's already a bit stretched.
- A dip in line with its Fibonacci Retracement may take place may open new buying opportunities, so wait for now.
