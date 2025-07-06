Alexandria Real Estate: The Standout Yield-To-Risk REIT Play

Summary

  • ARE offers a cream of the crop REIT investment case at a price that is characteristic to a speculative and deeply cyclical business.
  • The 6.9% yield that we are getting is underpinned by top-tier fundamentals and actually a well-performing business.
  • In the article, I discuss why the several areas where we see ARE struggling do not match the level of discount that is baked into the cake by the market.
  • I also share why this is the right moment to buy before we see a high-probability repricing to the upside (very likely as soon as upon the publication of the Q2 report).

About three months ago, I wrote a piece on Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) outlining a very bullish case for income-oriented investors. While I was clear that the chances for a continued decline in

