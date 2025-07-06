Twelve months ago, I put a Buy Recommendation on Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV Group) (OTCPK:BOMXF), the owner of MEXBOL, Mexico's leading stock exchange. With a total return of approximately
Bolsa Mexicana de Valores: Time To Take Profits
Summary
- I recommended buying BMV Group twelve months ago, and the stock has delivered a 40% total return since then.
- BMV Group has outperformed the S&P 500, the broader Mexican market, and top Mexican equities over this period.
- Revenue forecasts for BMV Group appear to be too optimistic, and it no longer looks inexpensive.
- MXN has rallied substantially in the past two months, even as the outlook for the Mexican economy has deteriorated.
