Siemens: A Bit Too Hot (Rating Downgrade)

The European View
13.35K Followers

Summary

  • Siemens has successfully transformed into an agile digital solutions provider, with strong performance in Smart Infrastructure and Mobility segments driving recent growth.
  • Despite solid operational results and promising SaaS and Life Sciences acquisitions, Digital Industries remains a weak spot, and macroeconomic risks persist.
  • With a P/E above 22, Siemens is fairly valued and offers a limited margin of safety, whereby projected EPS growth of 7-8% p.a. through 2027 only yields moderate upside.
  • Given the current valuation and risk/reward profile, I assign a hold rating and would only consider adding on price pullbacks.
Siemens Corporate Headquarters in Munich, Germany

Anne Czichos

Investment Thesis

As an investor in Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) (OTCPK:SMAWF), I really can't complain about the share price performance. In euros, the YTD performance is 17%, and in US dollars, the performance is even better due to the strength

This article was written by

The European View
13.35K Followers
**My articles represent my opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.**

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SIEGY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SIEGY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SIEGY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SIEGY
--
SEMHF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News