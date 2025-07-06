I've Been Selling AI Stocks In The Name Of Value, But I Kept Tesla
Summary
- Tesla offers the likely potential of 30% annual returns on average over the next five years. Autonomy will sustain sentiment, boost growth, and revitalize the bull case.
- Even with risks, I see a 10% annual return over the next five years as the bear case. So why not take the risk under Musk's watch?
- Detractors burn Tesla vehicles and vilify Musk's tweets, but this just makes the brand stronger. It's like famous musicians who get their records burned; ironically, it can cause increased returns.
