Since my Buy recommendation on Arista Networks (ANET), the stock has rallied over 30% and Q1 2025 earnings have been announced. A review is due on whether investors should book partial profits or if more upside is
Arista: Riding Enterprise Growth While AI Demand Matures
Summary
- Arista's Q1 2025 beat expectations, with strong enterprise growth and AI positioning supporting the long-term investment thesis despite near-term macro and tariff headwinds.
- Valuation has caught up after a 30% rally; further upside depends on accelerated AI monetization or continued robust growth in H2 2025.
- Aggressive share repurchases and a strong cash position provide downside support, reflecting management confidence and enhancing shareholder value.
- I maintain a buy rating for long-term investors, but recommend trimming profits after the rally; new entries should be small, with better opportunities on dips.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.