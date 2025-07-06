OMAH: Follows Berkshire Hathaway While Abandoning Warren Buffett's Principles
Summary
- OMAH offers a high 15% distribution rate by selling call options on Berkshire's top holdings, but this leads to inevitable NAV decay over time.
- While OMAH may outperform in flat, volatile markets, its option-selling strategy contradicts Buffett's long-term value creation principles, and underperforms in bull markets.
- OMAH's higher management fees, and lack of access to Berkshire's cash and unique assets, make it less attractive as a long-term investment, compared to BRK.B.
- Despite OMAH's tactical appeal in the current environment, I believe BRK.B remains the superior long-term investment for value-focused investors.
- The ongoing transition from Buffett to Gregory Abel will alter Berkshire's brand appeal, but potentially benefit it with Abel's expertise in energy and infrastructure.
