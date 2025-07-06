Tesla: Why I'm Selling Before Earnings (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- I have downgraded Tesla to a 'hold' and reduced my position by 65% due to concerns about valuation and weak bullish momentum.
- Tesla's forward EV/EBITDA remains extremely high versus peers, requiring either massive EBITDA growth or margin expansion to justify current prices.
- Despite valuation risks, I retain a partial long position thanks to Tesla's fortress balance sheet and Elon Musk's innovative leadership.
- With negative media attention still influencing markets and growing evidence of momentum weakness in share prices, I see limited near-term upside and prefer to wait for lower entry points.
