Trend Micro: Japan's Quiet Cybersecurity Giant With Global Reach
Summary
- Trend Micro is a lesser-known global leader in cybersecurity, originally an antivirus vendor, now serving 25,000 enterprise customers with a full-stack platform anchored by Vision One.
- Platform adoption is accelerating, with 10,600 enterprise clients and 74% of recurring revenue tied to customers using four or more modules — up from 68% last year.
- FY2024 revenue rose 9.6% to ¥272.6 billion, while net income surged 220% to ¥34.4 billion as operating margins expanded and the consumer segment shrank to under 20% of revenue.
- Q1 2025 results were solid: revenue up 2.4%, margins at 22.2%, and free cash flow at ¥11.7 billion — but net income fell 17.6% due to FX and one-off items.
- Shares trade at 39.5x P/E vs. a sector median of 29x, with FY2025 guidance calling for 5.9% revenue and 13.2% net income growth — not enough to justify a rerating.
