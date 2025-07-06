Trend Micro: Japan's Quiet Cybersecurity Giant With Global Reach

Stork Research
33 Followers

Summary

  • Trend Micro is a lesser-known global leader in cybersecurity, originally an antivirus vendor, now serving 25,000 enterprise customers with a full-stack platform anchored by Vision One.
  • Platform adoption is accelerating, with 10,600 enterprise clients and 74% of recurring revenue tied to customers using four or more modules — up from 68% last year.
  • FY2024 revenue rose 9.6% to ¥272.6 billion, while net income surged 220% to ¥34.4 billion as operating margins expanded and the consumer segment shrank to under 20% of revenue.
  • Q1 2025 results were solid: revenue up 2.4%, margins at 22.2%, and free cash flow at ¥11.7 billion — but net income fell 17.6% due to FX and one-off items.
  • Shares trade at 39.5x P/E vs. a sector median of 29x, with FY2025 guidance calling for 5.9% revenue and 13.2% net income growth — not enough to justify a rerating.

cyber security

WANAN YOSSINGKUM/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Trend Micro (TMICY/TMICF/704.T) is not the sort of name that shows up in U.S.-based tech decks or high-multiple SaaS screens — and maybe that’s part of the point. Based in Tokyo, they’ve been

This article was written by

Stork Research
33 Followers
Stork Research is the work of a private investor with four years of experience specializing in overlooked and undercovered markets. With a focus on micro-cap and small-cap equities exhibiting strong growth at reasonable valuations (GARP), Stork Research emphasizes deep, fundamentals-based analysis in sectors such as industrials and technology—areas historically rich in multi-bagger potential. While typically avoiding highly cyclical industries, Stork occasionally targets recovery-phase opportunities or contrarian plays in severely overvalued names where sentiment diverges from long-term value. The geographic scope spans the U.S., Canada, and select European markets, including Poland and Germany. With a background in Computer Science (BSc) and International Economics (MSc), and leadership in multiple investment clubs, Stork Research aims to sharpen investment thesis development while helping readers uncover inefficiencies and find unique, high-conviction ideas off the beaten path.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TMICY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TMICY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TMICY
--
TMICF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News