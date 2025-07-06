Civitas Resources: Loading My Little Red Wagon For Income And Growth

Fluidsdoc
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Civitas Resources is undervalued, trading at low EV/EBITDA multiples, and offers strong upside potential as market conditions improve.
  • Management is focused on deleveraging, optimizing cash flow, and maintaining dividends, with asset sales and hedging strategies supporting balance sheet strength.
  • CIVI's high oil-weighted production, strategic Permian acquisitions, and operational efficiencies position it well for a commodity-led rebound in late 2025.
  • Despite current debt and market risks, CIVI's fundamentals and proactive management make it a strong buy for investors seeking income and future price appreciation.
  • This article has been updated from an internal report published May, 25th.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Daily Drilling Report. Learn More »

small kid pulling a red wagon

THEPALMER/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Upstream E&P shale focused companies have struggled mightily over the last year for the most part. The exception to those focused on gas, like EQT Corp (EQT) and Comstock Resources (CRK

The Daily Drilling Report

This article was written by

Fluidsdoc
10.83K Followers

Fluidsdoc is an international oil industry veteran with 40 years of experience having worked on six continents and in over twenty countries around the world. He is an expert in the upstream oilpatch and an energy sector specialist.

He is the leader of the investing group The Daily Drilling Report where he provides investment analysis for the oil and gas industry. Features of the group include: a model portfolio that covers all segments of upstream oilfield activity with weekly updates, ideas for both U.S and international energy companies, coverage from shale to deepwater drillers, technical analysis to identify catalysts, and more. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CIVI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not advice to buy or sell this stock or ETF in spite of the particular rating I am required to select in the SA template. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CIVI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CIVI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CIVI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News