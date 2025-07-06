PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust: Series C Preferred Shares Offer Safety And Decent Upside
Summary
- PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust allocates equity across three principal investment strategies.
- In contrast to robust earnings since Q1 2023, Q1 2025 results were impacted by mark-to-market losses, resulting in poor preferred dividend coverage.
- Even so, the cumulative nature of preferred dividends and strong underlying profitability have allowed PennyMac to pay preferred dividends in full in recent years.
- I compare the Series A, B, and C preferred shares, assigning a buy rating on the Series C and hold ratings on the Series A and B preferred shares.
- Increases in credit spreads driven by financial markets volatility, as well as a rise in long-term interest rates, are key risks to consider.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.