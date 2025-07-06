Shares of Caesars Entertainment (CZR) have been a poor performer over the past year, losing 22% of their value. This has added to a history of underperformance with shares lower than when I last rated them a buy in
Caesars: Attractive Despite Legislative And Debt Headwinds
Summary
- Caesars shares have underperformed due to slow debt reduction and new tax headwinds from the OBBB, but these risks are manageable.
- Digital business is driving growth, with improved profitability and user monetization, while physical casinos remain stable despite muted consumer spending.
- The company is nearing the end of a heavy investment cycle, which should boost free cash flow, and a potential NYC casino license could be a long-term positive.
- Despite high leverage, the stock offers a 20%+ free cash flow yield; I rate CZR a buy for patient investors, targeting a rebound toward $40.
