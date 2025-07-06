EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) has grown from a niche pawn shop in Austin to a powerhouse with more than 1,300 stores by helping cash-strapped customers when traditional lenders hesitate. Interest rates remain high, credit card balances
EZCorp Delivers Results, But The Market Hasn't Caught Up
Summary
- EZCORP benefits from high inflation and tight credit, driving strong pawn loan growth and record earnings, yet still trades at just 10x earnings.
- Expansion into Latin America and luxury retail, plus a robust loyalty program, are fueling higher-margin growth and diversifying revenue streams.
- A recent debt refinancing leaves EZCORP with a near-zero net debt position, strong cash reserves, and flexibility for further expansion or buybacks.
- With double-digit loan growth, controlled costs, and a low valuation, I see upside potential above $20 per share as the market re-rates the stock.
