Since my first Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) coverage in February 2024, the stock surged 53%. This, on one hand, confirmed the thesis that TTWO presented “a potential trading opportunity over the course of a few years” as “
Take-Two Interactive: Management Capitalizes On Elevated Valuation
Summary
- Almost all of Take-Two's costly Zynga related goodwill is impaired only two years after the acquisition. Mobile gaming dilutes blockbuster-creating Rockstar Games within the conglomerate.
- TTWO proposed issuance of shares to possibly pay down debt, implying the stock's high valuation even relative to debt.
- GTA V contributed almost $10 billion in lifetime revenues. GTA VI might contribute almost double that. An incremental over $3 billion is expected in the first year of release.
- Most of that might already be priced in, with TTM adj. P/E of 95 and FY 2028 adj. FWD P/E of 25. Long-term stability beyond GTA VI remains questionable.
- I often rate hold/neutral, even when my inclination is bullish or bearish. Rating systems do not consider time horizons or investment strategies. My articles aim to inform, not to make.
