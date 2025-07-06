With the S&P 500 notching fresh new highs despite unprecedented macroeconomic and geopolitical risk, investors should be focusing on one key priority for the rest of 2025: rotating more of our portfolios into value names, and in particular "growth at a reasonable price" stocks. Though it's
DocuSign: Some Risks Emerging, But Worth The Cheap Price
Summary
- With the S&P 500 at highs, I recommend rotating into value stocks, especially growth at a reasonable price, to avoid stretched valuations.
- DocuSign stands out as a value candidate, trading at lower revenue and earnings multiples than peers despite recent growth deceleration.
- The company’s new AI-powered Intelligent Agreement Management platform and strong cost controls are positive catalysts for future performance.
- Despite near-term billings weakness, I see DocuSign’s attractive valuation as a buying opportunity for long-term investors after the recent dip.
