DocuSign: Some Risks Emerging, But Worth The Cheap Price

Jul. 06, 2025 11:57 AM ETDocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) StockDOCU
Gary Alexander
Summary

  • With the S&P 500 at highs, I recommend rotating into value stocks, especially growth at a reasonable price, to avoid stretched valuations.
  • DocuSign stands out as a value candidate, trading at lower revenue and earnings multiples than peers despite recent growth deceleration.
  • The company’s new AI-powered Intelligent Agreement Management platform and strong cost controls are positive catalysts for future performance.
  • Despite near-term billings weakness, I see DocuSign’s attractive valuation as a buying opportunity for long-term investors after the recent dip.
E-signing, electronic signature, document management, paperless office. Businessman signing on e document on digital tablet, virtual notepad on virtual screen, Online contract signing with application

saifulasmee chede/iStock via Getty Images

With the S&P 500 notching fresh new highs despite unprecedented macroeconomic and geopolitical risk, investors should be focusing on one key priority for the rest of 2025: rotating more of our portfolios into value names, and in particular "growth at a reasonable price" stocks. Though it's

This article was written by

Gary Alexander
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DOCU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

