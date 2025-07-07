Royal Caribbean Cruises: Potential Bull Trap With Traders Likely Taking Profits - Q2 '25 Preview

Summary

  • Royal Caribbean's rally has occurred rather fast/furious, thanks to the resilient macro trends and the robust consumer spending trends for cruise/travels.
  • Despite the great reversal from prior COVID-19 challenges, the potential FQ2'25 double beats, and the potentially raised (once again) FY2025 guidance, there is a minimal margin of safety here.
  • RCL's valuations and stock prices are undeniably overstretched, with hype/momentum already overtaking fundamentals, relative comparisons, and historical trends.
  • We reckon that traders may also soon take their profits, with the stock potentially pulling back drastically by the double-digits to the 200 DMAs.
  • We shall further discuss why investors should not FOMO and chase this bull trap.

RCL Is Even More Expensive After The Outsized Rally - No Margin Of Safety

We previously covered Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) in May 2025, discussing how the stock's recovery had occurred overly fast and furious, with

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

