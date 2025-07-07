I rate Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:RNP), a Sell, for income investors looking for long-term buy and hold real estate equity investments. The most important factors that influence my opinion of the closed-end fund [CEF] are:
RNP: Trading At A High Premium To NAV
Summary
- Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund is trading at a high discount to NAV, creating an opportunity to lock in capital gains.
- Cohen & Steers’ expertise and RNP’s diversification make it a quality fund, but I prefer to buy at a discount with yields above 8%.
- Interest rate risks remain; I’d consider buying RNP again if its yield exceeds 8% or trades at a discount to NAV.
- While RNP offers a 7.14% yield and outperforms peers, better opportunities exist in higher-yielding CEFs, which I identify in this article.
