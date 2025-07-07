This is the latest in my series of articles where
Clorox Among 14 Dividend Growth Companies Announcing Annual Increases In July
Summary
- I provide July dividend increase predictions for 14 long-term dividend growth companies, analyzing recent results and forward yields for each.
- Clorox is expected to announce a modest dividend increase of around 2% due to its high payout ratio, despite improving earnings outlook.
- Several companies, like Cintas and McKesson, are set for double-digit dividend growth, while others like Stanley Black & Decker are likely to announce minimal increases.
- My forecasts are based on company fundamentals, recent earnings trends, and payout ratios, aiming to guide investors on expected dividend growth.
