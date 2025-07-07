The full trading history for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) since its IPO in 2017 is shown below. As you can see, it has been a dismal run for the stock since all-time highs of around $70 set in 2018. The
Canada Goose: The Dust Is Settling - Initiate Buy Rating
Summary
- Canada Goose is showing signs of a turnaround, with improving quarterly results and a successful shift to direct-to-consumer sales.
- Despite around flat annual revenue growth, improved EPS growth indicates management's strategy is working, and operational efficiency has improved.
- The stock's P/S ratio remains historically low, presenting an attractive valuation for investors anticipating continued recovery.
- Technical indications, including a recent golden cross, signal renewed bullish momentum, supporting my buy rating on GOOS for turnaround potential.
