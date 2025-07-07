Broadcom: AI To Continue Driving The Stock Higher
Summary
- The company is well-positioned to benefit from the strong demand for custom AI accelerators and networking solutions.
- Successful VMware integration and cost-cutting have boosted margins, diversified revenue, and enhanced Broadcom's resilience to semiconductor cycles.
- Another key catalyst is that the company is expected to benefit from inference demand in addition to training.
- I have a buy rating due to its continued momentum in AI and the expected strong top-line and bottom-line growth.
