MongoDB: Perfect Rebound Candidate With Firming Growth Rates

Jul. 07, 2025 2:09 AM ETMongoDB, Inc. (MDB) StockMDB
Gary Alexander
31.36K Followers

Summary

  • MongoDB is a top pick for 'growth at a reasonable price,' rebounding after a recent 15% dip and strong Q1 earnings.
  • The company leads in non-relational databases, benefiting from secular growth in unstructured data and strong brand recognition.
  • MDB's healthy buyback program, robust cash balance, and balanced growth/profitability profile make it attractive vs. peers.
  • Despite macro headwinds, MongoDB's recent improvement in consumption trends and cheap valuation offer compelling upside; I reiterate my buy rating.

MongoDB headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Amid a sky-high stock market, there has never been a more paramount time to be a selective stock-picker. My top priorities include shifting more allocation toward cash/bonds, international stocks, and "growth at a reasonable price" names.

In the

This article was written by

Gary Alexander
31.36K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MDB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MDB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MDB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MDB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News