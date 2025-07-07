SCHD: I'm Selling My Stake - The Portfolio Is Extremely Challenged
Summary
- SCHD has underperformed the S&P 500 and failed to act defensively during recent market corrections, prompting me to sell my position.
- Top holdings face significant headwinds: weak oil prices, drug price controls, tariffs, and a declining U.S. dollar impacting multinational profits.
- Persistently high interest rates and a lack of Fed dovishness further dampen the outlook for dividend stocks in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF's portfolio.
- While risks remain, I may reconsider SCHD after a market pullback, or if portfolio fundamentals improve meaningfully.
