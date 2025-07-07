SCHD: I'm Selling My Stake - The Portfolio Is Extremely Challenged

Hawkinvest
13.65K Followers

Summary

  • SCHD has underperformed the S&P 500 and failed to act defensively during recent market corrections, prompting me to sell my position.
  • Top holdings face significant headwinds: weak oil prices, drug price controls, tariffs, and a declining U.S. dollar impacting multinational profits.
  • Persistently high interest rates and a lack of Fed dovishness further dampen the outlook for dividend stocks in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF's portfolio.
  • While risks remain, I may reconsider SCHD after a market pullback, or if portfolio fundamentals improve meaningfully.

Financial Technologies - binary code background with dollar banknotes

Viorika

I wrote a bullish article about the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) back in March 2024. Since that article was published, this ETF is only up about 4.5%, although when you include dividends, the total return in just over 1

This article was written by

Hawkinvest
13.65K Followers
Long-time stock market investor focused on strategic buying opportunities with dividend and value stocks. This investment strategy has resulted in a near 5 star rating on Tipranks.com and over 9,000 followers on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Twitter for my latest trading ideas: @Hawkinvest1

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

No guarantees or representations are made. Hawkinvest is not a registered investment advisor and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult a financial advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCHD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCHD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News