LIT: Oversupply And Slowing EV Adoption Disappoint

Summary

  • I recommend selling the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF due to poor 5-year returns and disappointing lithium sector fundamentals.
  • Lithium prices have plummeted 89% since 2022, driven by oversupply and slower-than-expected EV adoption, undermining the ETF’s investment case.
  • Valuation remains unattractive despite weak sector prospects and downward revisions in EV growth forecasts.
  • Current market conditions do not support a compelling investment; I believe investors should wait for clear demand improvement before considering LIT again.

aerial view of Silver Peak Lithium Mine, Nevada

NNehring/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I recommend selling the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT). Over the past 5 years, this ETF has returned less than 15%, despite investors' strong expectations for lithium's applications in energy transition, batteries, and autonomous vehicles.

More than 5 years of experience in equity analysis in LatAm. We provide our clients with in-depth research and insights to help them make informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

