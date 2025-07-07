Texas Capital Bancshares: Attractive 6.85% Income Yield On Preferred Shares
Summary
- Texas Capital Bancshares preferred shares yield 6.85%, making them attractive for income investors, despite rising long-term rates.
- The bank has outperformed peers, with strong loan and deposit growth, and improved net interest margin and spread in Q1.
- Loan loss allowance is below industry average, but nonperforming assets remain controlled, mitigating immediate risk to earnings.
- Current risks are manageable, and the bank’s financial strength supports continued preferred dividend payments, reinforcing the buy thesis for TCBIO.
