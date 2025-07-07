How To Become The Millionaire Next Door - The Dividend Investor's Playbook

Jul. 07, 2025 7:30 AM ET, , , , 8 Comments
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group

Summary

  • Holding too much cash feels safe, but it destroys purchasing power. Inflation has cut savings in half since 2000, making wealth-building essential today.
  • Becoming financially independent means living below your means, saving enough, and investing wisely, not flashy lifestyles or quick riches.
  • Today's market demands smarter investing beyond the S&P 500. Diversify globally and focus on dividend growth to grow wealth and beat inflation.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Kopfprofil des Mannes mit offenem Reißverschluss und Dollar-Banknoten - Konzept des Denkens über Geld und finanziellen Erfolg

CalypsoArt/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

To me, investing is almost more about safety than growing wealth.

Technically speaking, academics and everyone who has ever researched anything related to finance agree that cash and cash equivalents like short-term notes and bills

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
43.24K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RSP--
Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500® ETF
VT--
Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares
VIG--
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares
SCHD--
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News