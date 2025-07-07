The first half of this year saw a lot of old trends turned upside down. Foreign stocks outperformed US stocks, gold had its best first-half performance since 2007 and the dollar its worst start to a year since 1973. It
Weekly Market Pulse: The Crossroads
Summary
- The first half of this year saw a lot of old trends turned upside down. Foreign stocks outperformed US stocks, gold had its best first half performance since 2007 and the dollar its worst start to a year since 1973.
- The US dollar is in a downtrend and I think we can dispense with the “short term” as it is now negative over a five-year period.
- Stocks had a good week with small caps outperforming in the holiday-shortened week (the numbers below are for the previous five trading days) although they are still down YTD.
- Not much change in the sector rankings with industrials, communication services and tech still leading the way.
- The employment report was reported as better than expected, but the details weren’t as positive.
