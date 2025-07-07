5 June Raises - Some To Buy Now

Jul. 07, 2025 4:05 AM ET, , , ,
RoseNose
Investing Group

Summary

  • June was a strong dividend month for RIG, with 41 payments and 5 notable dividend raises from SO, LYB, JNJ, UNH, and PEP.
  • JNJ and SO are quality core holdings and are holds due to valuation, while UNH and PEP are compelling buys after a price dip.
  • LyondellBasel offers a speculative, high yield and remains a hold, while PepsiCo's high yield and quality make it a buy at current levels.
  • RIG portfolio continues to outperform SPY, maintains a 5.5% yield, and achieves its income growth goals across all sectors.
  • All 5 companies are reviewed and are given The Rose Take and Recommendation for purchase.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Macro Trading Factory get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Planting money dollar in the soi, concept as save, finance and capital banking growing up

10255185_880/iStock via Getty Images

Rose’s Income Garden Portfolio “RIG” has 84 investments and June is a splendid favorite month for receiving dividends.

June Dividends

RIG had 41 payments: 31 quarterly, 9 monthly and 1 special with 5 Raises.

The

Macro Trading Factory is a macro-driven service, run by a team of experienced investment managers.

The service offers two portfolios: “Funds Macro Portfolio” & “Rose's Income Garden”; both aim to outperform the SPY on a risk-adjusted basis, in a relaxed manner.

Suitable for those who either have little time/knowledge/desire to manage a portfolio on their own, and/or wish to get exposed to the market in a simple, though more risk-oriented (less volatile), way.

Each of our portfolios, spanning across all sectors, offers you a hassle-free, easy to understand and execute, solution.

Macro Trading Factory for an Upward Trajectory!

This article was written by

RoseNose
14.96K Followers

Rosenose is a retired healthcare professional and she has been managing her own investments for nearly 2 decades. She writes about stocks with growing dividends targeting a yield of 4+%.

She is a contributing author to the investing group Macro Trading Factory where she manages the Rose's Income Garden portfolio - a diversified portfolio with 80+ stocks from all 11 sectors which targets rising safe income and capital maintenance. The service also has the Funds Macro Portfolio managed by the Macro Teller which aims to outperform the SPY market on a risk-adjusted basis. Both portfolios are easy to follow and have a focus on quality investments, risk management, and diversification. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Rose and RIG own all 5 of the stocks discussed.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SO--
The Southern Company
LYB--
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
JNJ--
Johnson & Johnson
UNH--
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
PEP--
PepsiCo, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News