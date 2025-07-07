Circle Internet Group (CRCL) had its IPO this spring, with an offering price at $31 that rose in the ensuing weeks to a high of $263 and recently settling around $188. With such new stocks, folks naturally wonder what is the right price to
Circle Internet Group: Honeymoon Phase Might Look Good Now
Summary
- Circle is well-positioned in the growing Stablecoin market, with strong partnerships and a flexible business model for future digital currencies.
- Revenue is driven by reserve size and interest rates, but distribution costs and market share uncertainty present risks to long-term earnings.
- The current valuation at $43B reflects future growth, but does not adequately discount risks or offer an attractive entry point for investors.
- I am optimistic about Circle's future, but recommend a hold rating until shares trade closer to $95, reflecting a better risk/reward balance.
