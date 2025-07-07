German industry has left the front-loading reversal behind and showed further signs of at least a cyclical rebound. In May, industrial production increased by 1.2% month-on-month after a 1.6% drop in April. On the year, industrial production was up by 1%. While
There's More To German Industry Than Just U.S. Front-Loading
Summary
- Industrial data from May suggests that there is more to German industry than just US front-loading.
- It's too early to give the all-clear, but signs of at least a cyclical rebound, albeit from low levels, are increasing.
- Looking ahead, German industry and the entire economy are still in the midst of two very different developments.
