Private Payrolls Shed Jobs For The First Time In Years

Jack Bowman
Summary

  • The US labor market is showing early signs of weakness, with private payrolls declining for the first time since March 2023.
  • Recent ADP data underscores a downward trend in private jobs added, which began after peaking in October 2024. Small and private businesses of all sizes are experiencing a consistent reduction.
  • Despite this, JOLTS data and BLS data show job growth. These mixed signals coincide with a rise in U-6 unemployment and a fall in the full-time employment ratio.
  • These developments support my thesis that the labor market is entering a new phase of contraction, warranting close investor attention. Employment seems to be shifting and turning over.
  • However, this isn't likely enough to warrant Fed intervention, and rates are unlikely to change due to these moves in the labor market. It will need to get much worse, based on the current Fed outlook.

Introduction

Something interesting just happened, right after I wrote an article about cracks I see in the long-term outlook for the labor market, where it looks like we're about to "turn over" or start the descent through the labor cycle.

Jack Bowman
Writer, registered investment advisor, and economics educator from Southern California.

