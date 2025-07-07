In April, somewhere around the start of the market rebound from the tariff sell-off, I had rated Walmart (WMT) a Hold. Not because it was weak, but because valuations seemed to have little upside. Particularly, when looked at from the lens
Walmart: Still A Hold Despite The Noise
Summary
- Walmart remains a hold, not a sell as its defensive qualities are still intact despite higher valuations; particularly in the face of potential economic threats ahead.
- Recent earnings show solid revenue and operating income growth, with e-commerce and membership gains supporting long-term stability.
- Walmart's proven playbook from previous tariff cycles, customer loyalty, and margin-first strategy position it to weather upcoming tariff and demand pressures.
- While upside is capped, WMT's defensive appeal and ownership structure provide downside protection, making it a safe haven in volatile markets.
