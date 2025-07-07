Northern Star Resources: Shareholder Value Safe On Bullish Gold

Summary

  • We maintain a 'hold' rating on NESRF, as strong gold prices, solid margins, and robust financials support ongoing dividends and buybacks.
  • Shares have outperformed the S&P 500, but current valuations are not attractive versus peers, and the stock remains illiquid on US markets.
  • Operational performance is healthy; cost concerns from expansion are short-term, and the balance sheet is rock solid with ample liquidity.
  • Investors should hold and look to add on significant dips, as the stock is not oversold and other gold stocks offer better buy opportunities.

A “Hold” Rating for Shares of Northern Star Resources Limited

This article recommends a “Hold” rating for the U.S.-listed shares of Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCPK:NESRF) (OTCPK:NSTYY), a Subiaco, Australia-based gold producer with production and exploration

Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis. He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

