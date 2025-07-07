Cautious Optimism Amid Policy Uncertainty

Neuberger Berman
3.17K Followers

Summary

  • Despite ongoing policy uncertainty and tariff-related volatility, we are cautiously optimistic thanks to resilient economic fundamentals, broadening equity market performance, and the potential for pro-growth policy shifts later in the second half of 2025.
  • We anticipated outperformance from non-U.S. markets, but we also thought that many investors, wherever they are in the world, had become overexposed to U.S. assets.
  • While tariff policy uncertainty could begin to weigh on economic data and lead to a temporary slowdown in growth, recent employment figures indicate that these effects have not yet significantly impacted the broader economy.

By Jeff Blazek, CFA and Erik L. Knutzen, CFA, CAIA

Despite ongoing policy uncertainty and tariff-related volatility, we are cautiously optimistic thanks to resilient economic fundamentals, broadening equity market performance, and the potential for pro-growth policy shifts later in the

