Quanta Services Powers Up Growth From Electricity Demand
Summary
- Quanta Services is positioned for strong growth, driven by rising US power demand from data centers, manufacturing reshoring, and automation trends.
- I see substantial upside, valuing PWR at $447/share (22.44x eFY27 EV/aEBITDA), and recommend a STRONG BUY despite its premium valuation.
- Quanta’s robust $35B backlog, improving margins, and solid balance sheet underpin my bullish outlook, with risk mitigated by dynamic customer contracts.
- Potential headwinds include project delays from tariffs and restrictive utility budgets and a result of higher materials prices.
