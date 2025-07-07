Moving Markets: Looking Forward To Q3

Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Despite some challenges early in the year, my all-weather portfolio increased by 23% in H1.
  • I continue to favor high-quality tech, oil/gas, biotech/pharma, defense, industrials, materials, gold/silver miners, and maintain core positions in these sectors.
  • Fed easing, potential rate cuts, and rising inflation support my bullish outlook for real assets like oil, gold, silver, and select commodities.
  • Staying diversified and nimble, I keep my SPX year-end target at 6,800 and my portfolio’s 2025 return target at 40-50%.
Interest rate and Inflation concept. A percentage symbol and up arrow with stack of coins. global economy recession. business, financial investment business and long term investment for retirement.

Boy Wirat

We had a very successful Q2, with the AWP's returns swelling by approximately 34%. This dynamic brought our H1 return to over 23%, outperforming the S&P 500 (SP500) and the Nasdaq by more than 300% since the

All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500
This article was written by

Victor Dergunov
51.99K Followers

Hi, I'm Victor Dergunov, MBA, and I've been an active investor for over 20 years.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA, AMD, AVGO, GOOG, META, AMZN, DELL, CRM, APA, DVN, GD, LHX, NOC, VST, CEG, ALB, AEM, NEM, B, PAAS, HL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

