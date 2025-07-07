The bull market is alive and well, even amid widespread talk of the “death of U.S. exceptionalism.” Early 2025 saw a sharp shift in investor sentiment. Concerns over erratic trade policy, soaring debt, and weakening dollar pressure challenged America’s long-standing
The Bull Market Is Alive And Well
Summary
- Despite fears of declining US exceptionalism, debts and deficits, a falling dollar, and tariffs, equities rallied from the April lows with unexpected strength.
- Investor sentiment swung from euphoria to skepticism, which is required to continue the bull market.
- Economically, inflation is easing. Core measures hover near 2.3%, and bond yields stabilized. Long-term Treasury yields around 4.5% reflect a market no longer panicking as yields have normalized to current economic and inflation growth rates.
