Jazz Pharmaceuticals: I See Big Potential In This Stock As An Investor

ALLKA Research
2.4K Followers

Summary

  • In recent months, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has remained a stock that has seen some decline in attention from retail investors.
  • This comes amid the potential approval of Zepzelca in combination with Tecentriq as a therapy for first-line extensive-stage small cell lung cancer.
  • Meanwhile, the crown jewel of Jazz Pharmaceuticals' oncology franchise is Ziihera, which is superior in efficacy to chemotherapy drugs and Enhertu in the treatment of biliary tract cancer and more.
  • Although it trades at lower multiples, it also has a "rich" portfolio of FDA-approved medications to treat neurological diseases.
  • In this article, I provide additional reasons explaining why I am not only initiating coverage of Jazz Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating but am also an investor in it.

Happy smiling woman holding an omega pill in her hand.

ilona titova

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc's (NASDAQ:JAZZ) stock price has continued to fluctuate between $97 and $120 over the past three months, even as it has made significant progress in developing its oncology franchise.

These milestones include "stunning" results from a Phase

This article was written by

ALLKA Research
2.4K Followers
With over two decades of dedicated experience in investment, Allka Research has been a guiding force for individuals seeking lucrative opportunities. Its conservative approach sets it apart, consistently unearthing undervalued assets within the realms of ETFs, commodities, technology, and pharmaceutical companies.Allka Research's journey in the investment landscape is marked by a commitment to delivering substantial returns and strategic insights to its clients. In a world filled with complexities, Allka Research thrives on simplifying investment strategies, ensuring accessibility for both seasoned investors and those just starting.Driven by an unwavering passion for empowering others financially, Allka Research seeks to share its wealth of knowledge through Seeking Alpha. Its mission is to contribute thought-provoking analyses and informed perspectives to the Seeking Alpha community. With a desire to demystify the intricacies of investing, Allka Research aims to inspire confidence in its readers, fostering a community of informed investors who can navigate the markets with intelligence and understanding. Join Allka Research on this exciting journey of discovery and wealth creation as it continues to unravel the secrets of the financial world on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE, JAZZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JAZZ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JAZZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JAZZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News