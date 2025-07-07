Deckers Outdoor: Guidance Withhold Is A Buying Opportunity

Cyn Research
Summary

  • Deckers has pulled back over 50% on slower growth, flat US sales, and tariff fears, despite strong brands and rising international revenues.
  • EPS still grew over 20% thanks to operating leverage, and the balance sheet is pristine with $1.9B cash, no debt, and a big buyback program.
  • Tariff impact looks overstated after a new deal lowered rates to 20%, easing worst-case cost fears.
  • At just ~17.5x forward earnings, DECK looks cheap for its quality, making this a compelling entry for long-term upside.
Woman tying sports shoe in residential area in city

Counter/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) designs, markets, and distributes premium footwear and apparel brands including UGG, HOKA, Teva, and Sanuk, with the first two being the main drivers of sales. The company has delivered impressive growth driven by an explosive gain in popularity of HOKA and

