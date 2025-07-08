High Yield. High Conviction - 2 Of My Favorite Retirement Stocks To Buy Right Now

Jul. 08, 2025 7:30 AM ETET, PLYM2 Comments
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group

Summary

  • Building a retirement portfolio with 7%+ yield is tough today as markets are top-heavy and valuations are high, making stock picking crucial now.
  • The market favors active picking due to index concentration and valuation risks. Careful stock selection in key sectors can deliver income and growth.
  • Two standout stocks benefit from strong secular trends and solid yields, showing how targeted picks can outperform broad indexes in this market.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of iREIT®+HOYA Capital get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Aerial view of Statue of Liberty and city skyline

AscentXmedia

Introduction

In a few recent articles, I mentioned I'm working on a (near-perfect) retirement account with a yield of at least 7.0%. That's a big deal, as the average yield on higher-income ETFs like the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
43.25K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of REXR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ET--
Energy Transfer LP Common Units
PLYM--
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News