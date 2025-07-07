Nebius: Like Buying Amazon In 2011

Jul. 07, 2025 10:27 AM ETNebius Group N.V. (NBIS) StockAMZN, NBIS37 Comments
James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Could Nebius be the next AWS? This overlooked AI cloud player might mirror Amazon’s meteoric rise a decade ago.
  • But what sets Nebius apart from other hyperscalers? Like AWS, I think the company has found the secret sauce for success in this market.
  • We weigh the hidden risks against the staggering potential upside in this detailed deep dive.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Pragmatic Investor. Learn More »
Time machine concept. Returning to the past, living in the present moment or in the future.

Olivier Le Moal

Thesis Summary

Buying Nebius Group (NBIS) today is akin to owning Amazon (AMZN) back in 2011.

Back in 2011, Amazon was beginning to capitalize on the growth of cloud infrastructure through AWS, and Nebius today is doing the same in AI.

Macro moves markets, and this is what I do at The Pragmatic Investor

Join today and enjoy:

- Weekly Macro Newsletter

- Access to our Portfolio

- Deep dive reports on stocks.

- Regular news updates

Start your free trial right now!

This article was written by

James Foord
24.51K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NBIS, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NBIS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NBIS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NBIS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News