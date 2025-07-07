It's a tough stock market to invest in, and for value-oriented investors like me, I'm often wondering if I'm already priced out of the market and the best move is to wait for the next crash
Stride: Healthy Enrollments And A Fantastic Valuation
Summary
- Stride offers growth at a reasonable price, with strong curriculum monetization and expanding student enrollments in a macro-resistant industry.
- The company benefits from a scalable platform, diversified education programs, limited federal exposure, and a healthy balance of growth and profitability.
- Q3 results showed 18% revenue growth and 47% adjusted operating income growth, with technical career learning tracks driving enrollment gains.
- Valuation remains attractive at low-teens multiples; I recommend staying long and using any dips as buying opportunities.
