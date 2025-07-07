Nationwide WCM Focused Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

  • Nationwide WCM Focused Small Cap Fund returned -10.04% (IS Share Class) during Q1 2025 vs. -9.48% for the Russell 2000® Index.
  • Detracting from relative performance at the industry level were real estate, consumer staples, and healthcare sectors.
  • The Fund currently has overweight positions in industrials and healthcare, two areas where we are finding strong opportunities.
  • In general, it is difficult to find companies with durable competitive advantages within energy, financials and utilities. We tend to be underweight these sectors.

Market Environment

Markets continued to fall in the first quarter of 2025, following December 2024’s large negative return, as politics took over the front pages. The significant changes that the current administration is attempting via DOGE and tariffs is creating

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States and is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor’s. Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including life insurance, public and private sector retirement plans, annuities, and mutual funds available through Nationwide Financial. Nationwide Financial makes simplicity a priority by providing Financial Professionals with straightforward, client-ready materials, easy-to-use tools, and products and services that are transparent, so they can spend less time dealing with time-consuming tasks and more time helping clients. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Nationwide, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Nationwide's official channels.

