Utilities are a structurally defensive theme with limited innovation and modest growth prospects. In today's late-cycle macro environment, mired in more complexities like tariff-induced inflation possibilities, they offer a compelling case for defense and stability. In the utility theme, I find a portfolio approach reasonable
UTG: Defensive Theme, Higher Upside, And Stable Income
Summary
- UTG offers a stable and reliable monthly income (annual yield 6.67%), with NAV preservation but limited capital appreciation—ideal for income-focused investors.
- The fund's active management, sector diversification, and exposure to renewables and international utilities set it apart from traditional utility ETFs.
- Performance outpaces peers like XLU and VPU in recent years, but higher leverage increases volatility and requires patient, long-term holding.
- Despite trading near all-time highs, I rate UTG a Buy for those seeking yield stability and can tolerate volatility, especially entering early in rate hike cycles.
