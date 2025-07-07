Deficit Hawks Lost, I Like The Outlook For Stocks

Jack Bowman
5.66K Followers

Summary

  • The freshly signed OBBBA will significantly increase the U.S. deficit, but higher government borrowing will boost market liquidity in the long run.
  • Despite rising long-term yields and deficit concerns, I see broad stock indexes like the S&P 500 as the best way to capitalize on this environment.
  • Short term, stocks should remain near all-time highs unless a major negative catalyst emerges, with tech and high-beta names showing bullish patterns.
  • While the bill may hurt consumers long-term because of the inflation it will cause, current market momentum and liquidity should keep driving equities upward, especially as tech earnings stay strong.
  • Ultimately, while deficit hawks lost this round, stock investors may have won.

Businessman Looking Up At a Chart That Indicates A Falling U.S. Dollar

DNY59

Introduction

To the chagrin of deficit hawks, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act ("OBBBA" or more boringly "H.R. 1") was signed into law on July 4th.

To be clear, just like some members of Congress, I haven't read the

This article was written by

Jack Bowman
5.66K Followers
Writer, registered investment advisor, and economics educator from Southern California. Author of The Macro Obsession, a free weekly newsletter on markets and economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
SPY
--
DIA
--
IVV
--
IWM
--
VOO
--
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
RTY
--
SPX
--
US10Y
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News