Merck & Co.: A Pharma Titan At A Discount
Summary
- Merck & Co. is currently down ≈18% YTD, a result of the 2028 patent cliff, weak demand for Gardasil in China, and IRA price controls.
- Despite these headwinds, my DCF Model shows that at its current market price, MRK is as much as 23% undervalued.
- Underlying fundamentals are still strong, with great margins, heavy R&D investing, and a plan to aggressively expand by CapEx spending totaling $20 billion from 2024 to 2028.
- The factors lead me to hold a short-term bullish view on the stock, and believe that at current market prices, MRK is a buy.
