The Play On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Rising Cash Flow Provides Opportunity

Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I revisited the biopharma name Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the first time in 2025 after the company reported solid Q1 results in May.
  • The quarter saw Lupkynis net product revenues up 25% year-over-year to $60 million, and management reaffirmed FY2025 guidance.
  • The company has a strong balance sheet, a free cash flow turnaround, and projected profit growth to $0.59/share in FY2025 to support a positive investment outlook.
  • How I hold AUPH in my personal account, and an updated analysis around Aurinia Pharmaceuticals follows in the paragraphs below.
Biotechnology using mobile smartphone and biotechnology icon network connection, data with growth analysis, genetic engineering, medical research, pharmaceutical development, agricultural biotech

Harsa Maduranga/iStock via Getty Images

Today, I am putting Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) in the spotlight for the first time in 2025. When I last looked at this small-cap biopharma concern, I noted the stock was subject to some

