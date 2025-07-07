The Question Isn't Whether Palantir's Bubble Will Burst, It's When (Downgrade)

Summary

  • After a 262% run since my Buy call, Palantir Technologies Inc.'s risk-reward has shifted. I'm advising investors to trim at current levels.
  • Valuation is extremely stretched, with a forward P/E of 230x and a P/S ratio over 100x, leaving little margin for error or disappointment.
  • Competition is emerging, notably from BigBear.ai, and Palantir's heavy reliance on government contracts adds unpredictability and limits growth.
  • Technicals and fundamentals both flash caution; I'm downgrading Palantir to a Sell and think the stock has reached exhaustion at current levels. I advise investors to lock in some gains.
  • I hereon share my sentiment on PLTR stock and why I see some near-term pain ahead.

Palantir Technologies

hapabapa

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) stock has been a success story since 2023. But can the fundamentals support the run? I’m not so confident anymore.

I’ve been a Buy on Palantir since September of last year, when the stock was

This article was written by

I’m a retired Wall Street PM specializing in TMT; since kickstarting my career, I’ve spent over two decades in the market navigating the technology landscape, focusing on risk mitigation through the dot com bubble, credit default of ‘08, and, more recently, with the AI boom. In one word, what I’d like my service to revolve around is momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

