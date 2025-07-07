SEI Investments: Room For Further Upside, But Key Risks Remain

Sandeep Nital David
505 Followers

Summary

  • SEI Investments Company shares are up 13% so far this year and over 40% in the past year, reflecting the company’s strong earnings growth trajectory.
  • Q1 net income was up 15.3% year-over-year, comfortably outpacing revenue growth of 7.8%.
  • SEIC shares are valued at 17 times earnings and appear undervalued compared to relevant peers.
  • Despite its solid earnings outlook and reasonable valuation, I am sticking with my Hold rating for SEI Investments Company due to the risks I see.

Stock market financial analysis technology graph concept background image

Donny DBM

Investment thesis

Shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) have had a strong run-up in recent months and are up over 35% since my previous write-up in October last year, in which I rated the stock

This article was written by

Sandeep Nital David
505 Followers
An individual investor primarily focused on undercovered companies, with up to 100 companies on my watchlist. My areas include technology, software, electronics and the energy transition. I have been investing my personal capital for over 7 years in a broad range of companies globally. Through my years of analyzing countless companies, I have accumulated professional investment experience within my circle of competence. I have a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering and currently work as an automotive battery RnD engineer in Sweden. My write-ups on SA are a good way for me to layout my investment thesis on companies and receive feedback from the broader investing community. I enjoy diligently studying and researching small to mid cap companies which are often researched to a lesser extent by others. Through my analysis of numerous companies, I seek to identify asymmetric investment opportunities with the goal of achieving market beating returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SEIC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SEIC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SEIC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News