All-Stock, All-Risk: Why Core Scientific Plunged On CoreWeave Takeover News

James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Core Scientific, Inc.'s all-stock acquisition by CoreWeave, Inc. has disappointed investors, leading to a steep discount and heightened volatility in CORZ shares.
  • The deal's structure, execution risks, and lack of a cash component have created uncertainty, with regulatory, financing, and shareholder approvals still pending.
  • CoreWeave expects significant operational synergies and cost savings, but the acquisition adds debt and dilutes shareholders, raising concerns about long-term balance sheet health.
  • I rate CORZ as Hold due to short-term arbitrage potential, but remain bearish on CRWV stock, maintaining a Sell rating given ongoing risks.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Pragmatic Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

wooden blocks with "M and A" letters on financial documents, symbolizing mergers and acquisitions

Thesis Summary

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) will be acquired by CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) in an all-stock deal, but the market hasn’t taken the news well.

CoreWeave is down 2% today, July 7th, as this news has been announced, while CORZ is down over 15%, actually

Macro moves markets, and this is what I do at The Pragmatic Investor

Join today and enjoy:

- Weekly Macro Newsletter

- Access to our Portfolio

- Deep dive reports on stocks.

- Regular news updates

Start your free trial right now!

This article was written by

James Foord
24.41K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CORZ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CORZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CORZ
--
CRWV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News